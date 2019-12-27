Desert Foxx

They include Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role from the Screening Actors Guild (SAG) Awards; Outstanding Supporting Actor, Motion Picture from the Black Reel Awards; and Best Supporting Actor from AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

Powerful and thought-provoking, Just Mercy is based on the true story of lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson).

One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Stevenson becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds — and the system — stacked against them.



In addition to Jordan, Foxx and Larson, the film stars Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Karan Kendrick. Just Mercy was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Andrew Lanham, based on the award-winning nonfiction bestseller by Bryan Stevenson. It was produced by Gil Netter, Asher Goldstein and Jordan. Just Mercy is a presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures in Association with Endeavor Content/One Community/Participant Media/Macro, a Gil Netter Production, an Outlier Society Production. It opens nationwide on Jan. 10.



Foxx is an award-winning American actor, singer, and comedian. He won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, a BAFTA Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, all for his stunning portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray. The same year, he was also nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award, for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, for his work in the thriller Collateral.

His other recent prominent acting credits include: Edgar Wright’s 2017 hit film Baby Driver, opposite Ansel Elgort and Jon Hamm, and the titular role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 feature Django Unchained. Foxx began his career in entertainment as a stand-up comic, which soon led to his being cast in the FOX comedy In Living Color. From 1996 to 2001, Foxx starred in his own comedy, The Jamie Foxx Show.

In addition, Foxx is a Grammy Award-winning musician, releasing four albums that have charted high on the Billboard 200 chart: Unpredictable (2005), which topped the chart; Intuition (2008); Best Night of My Life (2010); and Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses (2015).