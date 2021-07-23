Time to Get Grillin’

Who inspired you to become a chef, and what did they say or do that resonates with you still today?

I grew up sitting on the counter in the kitchen, my mom, who is the most extraordinary woman I know, raised me single-handedly. Now that I am a new mommy, I have an even greater appreciation, respect and admiration for my mom. I grew up around food. I don't remember everywhere we went when I was a child, but I remember much of what we ate. Food was always a celebration in our house. My mom celebrated with food, it was a connection, and it was how she showed love in so many ways. I learned to love food and cooking from her. It was a creative outlet for her and it has become that for me as well.

I definitely became a chef from an ever-growing passion from childhood. Today my mom is my biggest fan. She's always inspiring me to create new dishes and blend new flavors. She's still an exceptional cook, more specifically a baker now. It's really a blessing for me to have an opportunity to cook alongside with her. Together we share our family love of food with my son, to see him learn to love food and to be adventurous experience the smell and taste of food. It's really a beautiful sensory appreciation.

Was this a career path you could have predicted for yourself, or did you expect to be in an entirely different field? What has kept you motivated?

I love food and I love sharing what I do. I'm very driven to always learn more, to grow my business, and to continue learning, that's really what motivates me in my daily life. I did not expect to be a chef. I had considered law school, but I landed on television very early, and it's been a wonderful blessing for me. I successfully achieved a bachelor's degree at 40 years old, because I believe it's never too late. And, who knows? Maybe law school someday down the road. Lots of late nights snacks to be made for that plan, right?