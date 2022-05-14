Jane Monheit Sings the Great American Songbook

Purple looks good on Jane Monheit. The jazz vocalist returned to the The Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs on May 13 as part of the Oasis Music Festival, singing selections from her 2016 album The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald, a record honoring one of Monheit’s earliest and most beloved influences.

Opened in 1960 and located within the Club Trinidad Resort, The Purple Room once served as a playground for Rat Pack legends Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin. Now owned by Michael Holmes, the venue serves sumptuous surf-and-turf eats and classic cocktails and hosts celebrated jazz entertainers.