AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Power scuffles amuse you. Don’t be tempted to exert control over the out of control. Objectives of a group come to fruition. You are left with satisfaction from neat endings. You realize time is circular and press on.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Plutonian death-regeneration energy can wear you out. Get quality sleep. Early mornings have much to show you about what must go, what remains, and what is true. Prescience is a gift. What happens next will be mental exercise.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Go within and heal what ails you. However, you may have lost some of the spiritual ammu-nition so necessary for success. Have you really let go of the old wounds? Know there are no victims, only volunteers.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

New contacts may not be enduring, but they can be life changing. A new perspective will broaden your horizons. Check your value system for obsolete objectives. Practice delayed gratification for a richer outcome. You’re on the way up.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

If you are not a Friday cat, Plutonian energy does not ruffle you. Destroy in order to rebuild. The space you create in releasing emotional clutter will shortly be filled with something much better.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

You are soon to go from the biggest of the little kids to the shortest of the big kids. Let an exciting newness assuage your fears. From teaching, you begin learning again. Hire the best help.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Dismiss the servants and do an important job alone. Divest yourself of clutter, and focus. Pricey self-improvement is a good investment. Revamp your image.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Obstacles of the last two years dissipate as Saturn no longer squares you. How did you handle the restrictions and setbacks? Take total responsibility for your emerging service skills. Profit awaits.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Sweet diplomacy is not your friend. Don’t lie to yourself and others to keep the peace. A failure to decide can create enmity. Their response is none of your business.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Your natural intensity can wither a weak personality. You are impelled to live your truth without votes. Strive to stand firm. You do not require mass approval. The right associates will soon arrive.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Victory over recent adversity has deepened your resolve. You are ready to reform the revenue stream. Focus on this question: “What is it that I really want?”

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Goats pride themselves on endurance. Spiritual growth has sharpened your skills. Reconnaissance is supported by closing the book on the past and embracing the unknown. Be alone and fearless.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.