CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Tackle a labor-intensive project to create wins in the marketplace. A de-cluttering redesign stimulates growth. Go for it.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 17

Short trips initiate new starts for important goals. The community has a support system that energizes plans, and siblings and neighbors contribute. Spirituality based on common sense and use of experience provides a breakthrough.

PISCES: Feb. 18–March 20

Public relations efforts peak as you receive an opportunity to integrate personal goals into the public consciousness. Cultivate spiritual strength. Recognize and apply recent possibilities for emotional healing. Lead by example.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

The New Year amps your energy. Keep moving, initiate new projects, but leave details for next month. The secret to your success is getting started. Plant seeds and step back to see which are fertile.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

An alliance is ready for the next step. Creative concepts spring from nothing with incredible potential. Let a long-term situation fade; it no longer serves, and you need the time and space. Others share valuable resources. Utilize them.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

You may overlook important contacts amid the frenzy this month. There are diamonds in the daisies, but you must recognize them. Listen more before you speak to find the true direction.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

Stay healthy and stockpile wins. The pace is faster than you are comfortable with, but strength breaks barriers. Take your vitamins, and be willing to show up in a new environment. There is more support than you know. Do it.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

A speculative project seems impractical because of the fun involved. Take a chance, go out, and play. The outcome may be unclear, but the experience boosts the spirit. Get involved with abandon. It opens the heart chakra.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Most activity is under the radar this month. If you let go of the unworkable, there is room for a new concept. Behind-the-scenes meetings prove the impossible is possible. Understanding the motivations of others leads to the fast track.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Among alliances, the squeaky wheels get attention. But the real gold is in the peacemakers, negotiators, and chiefs of protocol who blend into the background. Deal with those who ease confusion. Think intelligent inclusion.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

An obstacle needs removal. The voice within has the answer. Listen and comply: Make the changes, and get out of your own way. What annoyed you can now amuse you. Expect a big psychological breakthrough. Power expands.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Positive philosophy is good, but add personal philanthropy. Recent blessings suggest you pay it forward. Be selective in your choice of recipients, and “teach them to fish.”

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.