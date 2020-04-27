Germ Warfare

Life is dirty. And for possibly the first time in our lives, we’re being told from the highest authority to be clean. Really clean. Disinfectant clean. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, we were told to wash our hands multiple times a day. And to use hand sanitizer, which is great for removing the germs but not so kind to your skin.

Jason Daniels can help you with that. The Palm Springs resident has launched a skincare lotion that doubles as a hand sanitizer. Love Dirty is a result of his own battles with skincare issues dating back to his childhood and his work experience in the field including a stint as creative director for Kate Somerville Skin Health Experts in Los Angeles. He also served as creative director at Black Book magazine in New York during 25+ years of experience in retail beauty and fashion branding.

“Yes, life is dirty. You can’t change that,” says Daniels. “But what you can do is learn to love the dirty because we’re giving you the tools to use to get on with life and not let it get in your way. And also at the same time, we’re going to make it really good for your skin and we’re going to make it very beautiful so you can really live your life, and even be proud and show it off.”

Daniels, who moved to Palm Springs full-time six years ago, is originally from south London. He tells Palm Springs Life more about his Love Dirty skincaring hand sanitizer.