Family Affair

The reality is that it’s pretty darn smooth, and we do a really good job of communicating and saying like, ‘I like this more. Does that work for you? Can we change it this way? How about this? Can we tweak this?’ Or ‘I see you changed that. Can you tell me why you changed it? Because I liked the other way better, but if you can give me a reason why it needs to be changed.’ And then, a dialogue starts, and there’s many times where someone will have changed something because they caught something later in the script that requires that change, so you have to lose a joke, or you have to add a joke, or those kind of things, and I think we do a pretty good job of keeping those communication lines open.

Is there ever a time where you have to step in and tell your Mom or Dad, ‘I know a little more about this because I’m gay.’

Occasionally, there have been times when I’ve told my folks, ‘Oh, no. It’ll be better this way,” or for example one of the mission statements of My Pet Hippo (Jason’s production company with his parents) is that we make movies that are probably gay and feature gay characters, but the conflict is never about them being gay. It’s just they have conflicts that straight people experience as well to help educate people out there who may not know that gay people experience life the same way. The big difference is we just happen to be in love or sexually attracted to those of the same gender.

So they’ve been really strong advocates for allowing me to be the head voice of anything gay in the film to make sure that we’re not overstepping or saying something insensitive, even though they’re really good at that. They’ve got really good fingers on the pulses of what’s cool and not cool to say, but they double check, and that’s really the same way that I’ll double check with my mom if I’m writing a female character and say like, ‘Hey. I think I have this voice right. Can you make sure I’m not making her a caricature?’

How did you make that shift from Broadway theater to film?

It was not an active choice initially. I was auditioning for shows in New York constantly, and I was getting to the final callbacks a lot. What was happening is I would get called in for the son character, because especially at the time when I’m clean shaven I have a bit of a baby face, and at the time I had an even more baby face, baby face. And the big problem is that I was 6-foot-1, and in order to play the son role onstage they want you to be like 5-foot-4 because then the actors playing the parents doesn’t look weird.

And because of my baby face I didn’t fit the ensemble, so it was like this struggle. I’d constantly get to these callbacks and not getting it. And then, I started submitting for local student film stuff for like NYU and other New York schools, and I started booking stuff quickly, and it was surprising to me because I would’ve figured that my acting was better suited for the stage.