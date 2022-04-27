Truth Be Told

Reproductions of Indian weavings and pottery, mock ceremonial rituals, and perhaps a few Indigenous extras have textured the backdrops for many Hollywood Westerns, but rarely has the industry given a full-throated voice to Indigenous people in films with Native American storylines.

The Last Manhunt, on the other hand, offers a refreshing model of inclusivity and trust that could affect how future filmmakers interact with, and ultimately depict, Native peoples and their icons, heroes, and legends.

Anchoring opening day of the inaugural Pioneertown International Film Festival, May 27–29, The Last Manhunt revisits the century-old events surrounding Willie Boy and Carlota with the purpose of chronicling the Romeo and Juliet–tinged true story of the Old West’s last great American manhunt.