Jay Nailor and MiShell Modern – Vision 2021

Since moving to Palm Springs in 1998, Jay Nailor and wife MiShell Modern have established themselves as one of the Coachella Valley’s most dynamic couples. They own The Shag Store, a popular gallery exclusively devoted to the vibrant art of Josh Agle, better known as Shag, and have recently expanded to accommodate the demand for the art photo books they sell there.

Although they have homes in Las Vegas and San Francisco, the couple spends most of their time in Palm Springs, which they consider home, and view the desert as a perfect fit for their own aesthetic. They’re founding members of the Palm Springs Modern Committee. Jay served on the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation board of directors, where the couple was introduced to Shag, and was also a founding member of Modernism Week.