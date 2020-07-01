Jazz it Up

John Daversa recalls attending a music camp in his teens where he was a student of the legendary Clark Terry, who pioneered the flugelhorn in jazz and played with many of the greats, including Count Basie, Quincy Jones, and Duke Ellington.

“What I remember now 30+ years later is really getting to know Clark Terry the human being, and realizing that how he was as a person was how he played, and the depth at which he took his breath and lived his life, that all went into the music and his intention,” Daversa says.

Daversa hopes to make the same connection now as the teacher when he participates in Jazz in the Pines, a free online festival running July 5-17 featuring performances and a student workshop for ages 13-18. Daversa, a multi-grammy winner who is chair of studio music and jazz at the University of Miami, will conduct classes from his Florida home virtually.

“I’m going to share what I think is really important music with everyone and really have a chance to talk about it and see what they’re hearing, and I’ll share what I’m hearing and talk about the historical background and the relevance, and why they were making that music and why that intention comes through the music,” Daversa explains.