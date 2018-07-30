Boss remembers that the first jazz fest was a bit overwhelming from a logistics standpoint. “There was no fencing and only one sheriff on horseback. A lot of people who came just wandered in from the grotto,” he says.

But they made money, and Hawkins says they’ve never lost a dime over the years. However, the focus has not been on making money, but teaching young people and keeping jazz, the true American art form, alive.

“There are no books that can teach this kind of music,” Hawkins emphasizes. “You have to learn by example. And every musician has something to offer.”

Casey Abrams, Graham Dechter, and Evan Christopher are just a few of the Idyllwild Arts graduates that have gone on to bigger things on the world’s music stage. Boss remembers Dechter and Christopher as 15-year-olds with potential.

“I knew they were going to get it,” he says. “And now they’re hiring us.”

Dechter, a jazz guitarist, is active in the Los Angeles jazz music scene, but Boss remembers him as a standout guitarist who started out as a classical violinist. “Graham always had great ears and a perfect pitch,” Boss recalls.