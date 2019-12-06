Good Stories Never Die

It’s said that good readers make good writers. But what happens when you’re an aspiring writer reading literary giants? In the case of author J.D. Horn, that’s what prompted him to put the pen down almost permanently.

Horn began writing his first novel when he was a senior in high school and continued writing when he went to college. That’s where Horn, majoring in comparative literature with a focus on French and Russian writers, encountered some of the greatest books ever written.

“Within months of being confronted with the old, dead white guys, I threw my manuscript away,” he says. “I couldn’t possibly live up to what those writers did.”

Intimidated, Horn didn’t try to write again for another decade.

“Sometimes I think it’s best to not be exposed to such great writing,” he says. “There was nobody to explain that I didn’t have to be Dostoyevsky. I just had to write like me.”

It’s wild now to think that Horn — author of the bestselling Witching Savannah and Witches of New Orleans series, and the stand-alone fantasy Shivaree — ever suffered self-doubt when it came to his own work. He’s a bestselling author several times over; fans and critics alike rave about his supernatural Southern Gothic tales. Recently, The King of Bones, Horn’s first book in the Witches of New Orleans trilogy, was a finalist for the One Book, One Parish campaign in Louisiana, alongside Tara Westover’s memoir, Educated, and Becoming by Michelle Obama.

