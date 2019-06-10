Talking Turner

You say you took a pause from performing so let’s talk about what actually got you through Ike’s passing.

I am a believer — I was raised in the church. That had a lot to do with it. That’s what saved me going down the wrong roads. I’ll leave it at that.

Many people may be curious about your relationship with Ike Turner. It’s such a ‘charged’ name — from the talent to the headlines. What are a few misconceptions about him? Or, things that people might not actually know about Ike Turner?

That he a good heart and helped a lot of people. Many people are unaware of that — people in industry, friends, musicians. With our relationship … I wouldn’t tolerate any craziness in a relationship. Period. I think most people won’t. I know for a fact that Tina [Turner] didn’t. She didn’t stick around for 18 years for nothing. I actually had 19 years as a business partner with Ike. I did marry him. I did divorce him. But he never signed the divorce judgment. He called me his “backbone” when he got the Grammy in 2007. That was huge for me. He taught me a lot — especially about the business. It may not be the way other people think things should be done. But Ike would always say, “It’s not how you did it but did you?”

What are the biggest lessons you learned through your involvement with Ike?

Learning the business, running it, and how to deal with people. I also learned a lot about life from Ike — the person. You know, a lot of people don’t understand, he went through hell as a child. His father was lynched, he was molested, and his mother, after Ike’s father died, had him sell potato pies and rugs. Whatever he could do to contribute. I think what you go through in your childhood has everything to do with how you become an adult. If you don’t understand what somebody has been through, you can’t understand that person. Sometimes people make mistakes. I don’t know anybody walking this earth that hasn’t made a mistake.

A good point.

That movie What’s Love Got To Do With It? assassinated Ike’s career. But more than that, it broke his heart. It hurt him … because he helped a lot of big artists make it. A lot of people don’t realize that he was a talent scout. He was involved on B.B. King’s first hit record. Buddy Guy’s first hit record. He was one of the very first black men to own his own copyrights and publishing, and learn the business at a young age. He was working for these guys when he was 16. There’s a lot of history about him that has never been told. It’s a shame. If any time I can share it with people and educate them, that’s important …