Jeanette Leon, 30

Fashion Designer/Owner, Mixe Clothing

Jeanette Leon learned the value of hard work by growing up in the desert with an immigrant father who started Leon’s Landscaping.

“He inspired me to work for myself but also to give back by providing jobs to others,” she says.

After a few years in the fashion industry, Jeanette dreamed of owning her own label that celebrated diverse body types. In her parents’ native Mexico, Mixe means “people of the clouds,” which seemed like a good name for her brand.

“I’m a person who lives in the clouds — a dreamer,” she says. “And it represents where my family is from. I owe everything to them.”

VIDEO: Jeanette Leon would like to give back to the community where she has strong roots.