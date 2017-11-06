AAP – Food Samaritans (AAP) Jeannette Rockefeller Program Kick-Off party opened the 2017-2018 season with a private cocktail event at the Willows in Palm Springs to welcome new and returning Angels who support AIDS Assistance Program – Food Samaritans.

The event is one of AAP’s main fundraising drives that enables the organization to continue to provide monthly food vouchers for low-income individuals who are living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. Ariana Savalas, daughter of the famed late actor Telly Savalas, entertained the audience with her performance of sultry swing era music. Savalas is a singer, dancer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and comedienne extraordinaire.

Historically, this event raises funds and unveils the talent for the annual Evening Under the Stars Gala in May. Mark Anton, CEO/executive director of AAP-Food Samaritans, announced Gladys Knight will be the headline entertainment for the 25th annual Evening Under the Stars gala, on May 5, 2018 at the O’Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs. Knight is a seven-time Grammy Award winner. Her Billboard No. 1 R&B singles include “Midnight Train to Georgia”, “That’s What Friends are For”, “You’re the Best Thing that Ever Happened to Me”, “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and “If I Were Your Woman”.

A small group of concerned citizens led by Gloria Greene and Jeannette Rockefeller started AAP 26 years ago, and it remains a grass roots community based organization. AAP raises 100 percent of its operational budget through private donations, community and local business support, special events such as Evening Under the Stars, and foundation grants.

