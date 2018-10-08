Jeff L. Grubbe

Tribal Chairman, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

“The Tribe is always looking for opportunities to grow and create more jobs,” says Jeff L. Grubbe, Tribal Chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Its newest venture is a new Agua Caliente Cultural Center in downtown Palm Springs, incorporating the globally renowned, 12,000-year-old Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring that is integral to the Tribe’s history and culture. The new cultural center includes a 48,000-square-foot museum, a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art spa and bathhouse as well as an oasis trail and gathering plaza.

“We’re building it so that people can partake and enjoy these waters,” Grubbe says, whether it’s for medicinal, spiritual, or relaxation purposes. The 500-member Tribe is an economic powerhouse in the Coachella Valley, employing 2,300 people at its two casinos — Spa Resort Casino in Palm Springs and Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage — as well as its Indian Canyons Golf Resort, Tribal government, and the Tahquitz and Indian Canyons recreational areas. The Tribe also sponsors several community events such as the annual Dinner in the Canyons cultural museum fundraiser,

Jr Ranger Expo, Kewet: Native American Learning Day & Market, the Richard M. Milanovich Legacy Hike, and the Native FilmFest.

In his role as chairman, Grubbe oversees Tribal Council meetings and serves as the spokesperson in the Tribe’s business, governmental, and philanthropic endeavors. “We’re always looking at ways we can give back and positively impact the community that we live in,” he says, including donations to local charities and public safety efforts.

VIDEO: