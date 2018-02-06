Imagine a family home whose visual narrative is both pure and nuanced, confidently pairing a vibrant color palette with a generous use of white. The interior colors, textures, and forms create a study in effortless elegance.

Located in Indian Wells’ Toscana Country Club, this residence pays homage to midcentury design while artfully blending Old World and Scandinavian influences. What’s more, the interiors are designed for the rigors of family life, one that incluldes the presence of two children under the age of 5. At once livable and durable, the home unites traditional elements with a clean, modern aesthetic. Juxtaposing originality and casual luxe, this warm and welcoming environment beckons you to put your feet up and relax.

Interior designer Jeff Valenson, of Los Angeles–based Jeff Valenson Design, has a passion for the design process. In his capable hands, the results captivate.

“I like to start inviting people in at the curb,” says Valenson of the home’s front portal. There he designed two custom consoles, complemented by lanterns and succulents. Guests cross through a courtyard, anticipating the inspired design that awaits them.