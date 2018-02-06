Imagine a family home whose visual narrative is both pure and nuanced, confidently pairing a vibrant color palette with a generous use of white. The interior colors, textures, and forms create a study in effortless elegance.
Located in Indian Wells’ Toscana Country Club, this residence pays homage to midcentury design while artfully blending Old World and Scandinavian influences. What’s more, the interiors are designed for the rigors of family life, one that incluldes the presence of two children under the age of 5. At once livable and durable, the home unites traditional elements with a clean, modern aesthetic. Juxtaposing originality and casual luxe, this warm and welcoming environment beckons you to put your feet up and relax.
Interior designer Jeff Valenson, of Los Angeles–based Jeff Valenson Design, has a passion for the design process. In his capable hands, the results captivate.
“I like to start inviting people in at the curb,” says Valenson of the home’s front portal. There he designed two custom consoles, complemented by lanterns and succulents. Guests cross through a courtyard, anticipating the inspired design that awaits them.
Inside the foyer, art presents elements of the unexpected in the form of two Basquiat-designed skateboards, each perched atop an acrylic pedestal, adding a touch of whimsy to the entrance of the home.
In the first living area beyond the foyer, organic shapes and color deliver modern comfort. A white, custom oversize sofa affords both ample seating and a dramatic silhouette. The sofa is embraced by the architectural lines of a horizontal wraparound console custom-designed by Valenson, defining the space as it deftly adds the functionality of a display area and bookcase.
“I want the design to be a good experience for my client,” Valenson says. “I want them to wake up in the morning and say, ‘I can’t believe this is my house.’ ”
Flanking the fireplace is a vibrant duo of pop art pieces that continues the playful atmosphere. Marilyn Monroe occupies one side; Jimi Hendrix the other. A Ralph Pucci daybed and wine cellar extend the usefulness of the space.
A custom-designed white lacquer table takes center stage in the foyer; edgy Basquiat skateboards go vertical on transparent acrylic towers.
In the guest casita, a textured love seat and leather armchair form a quiet counterpoint to the gleam of an egg-shaped coffee table by Bassman Blaine.
The room flows effortlessly to the adjacent main living area and kitchen. It’s a place for the young family to live easily without concern for spills. Infused with a sunny ambience, the space maximizes the California desert’s singular light as it sets the stage for meaningful moments and celebrations.
“The home is designed as a backdrop to let their personalities shine,” explains Valenson, in tune with the wishes of his sophisticated clients. Featuring a rich shade of saturated teal with white, the room is colorful and youthful, designed to evolve over time. As Valenson says, “If someone tires of teal, we can change the fabric color.” He adds that he loves continuity, with a story that resonates throughout the home.
The white, sculpted B & B Italia chairs at the dining table are complemented by a custom-designed banquette for overflow seating when friends come over. Nearby, a cozy rug, an Andy Warhol Brillo, and beanbag chairs provide tactile surfaces made to withstand just about anything. On the adjacent wall, midcentury bookcases house a collection of blue glass, adding more color and shape — and a way to show the children how to live with delicate objects.
“The home is designed as a backdrop to let their personalities shine,” explains Jeff Valenson, in tune with the wishes of his sophisticated clients
Reimagining the original kitchen concept, the large, open space was made to break bread with guests. The painting inspired the fresh color scheme.
Large, open, and inviting, the kitchen is centered around a quartz-topped island and gray-brown wood cabinetry.
In the master bedroom, the palette shifts to a silvered gray-mauve with white walls that captures the feeling of the desert. A four-poster maple bed in a traditional design gets a crisp update from shiny white lacquer. The bedroom’s seating area features white chairs with mauve cushions and drapery fabric by Kravet. On the adjacent patio, a hanging egg chair invites casual lounging.
The master bath, with architectural elements that reference early California, features a white clawfoot tub that is both soaking vessel and sculpture. Set off with a contemporary side table that keeps bath accouterments at the ready, the white tub is positioned on a black-and-white embellished pattern tile, another elevated contrast.
The master features a large expanse of glass framing the desert landscape.
For guests, a connected casita provides a private entrance. The dynamic color palette features a rich shade of yellow, offset by white, black, and gray. A linear black iron four-poster bed is custom-made for the home’s soaring ceilings. The space combines straight lines with curves, with a white lacquer egg-shaped coffee table and seating that encourages conversation. The overall effect is bold yet plush and comfortable.
Even a child’s bedroom offers an innovative departure from the expected, with a finely upholstered gray bed with white piping and artwork that showcases a contemporary assemblage of colored pencils set in resin.
Outside, the edited artistry adds footnotes to the design statement. The swimming pool and lounge area are designed, as Valenson explains, “to impart the feeling of a resort.” Ideal for spontaneous gatherings, a teak table and woven resin chairs are made for alfresco dining, while the fire pit creates a place to enjoy cool desert evenings. Chaises are complemented by the clean lines of the geometric umbrellas, framing the pool as the centerpiece for outdoor recreation.
When the homeowners saw the designer’s finished creation, they gave Valenson the accolades that matter. “Jeff, amazing work … we love it!” For the designer, that’s as good as it gets.
B & B Italia chairs encourage relaxation.
The sculpted B & B Italia dining chairs are complemented by a custom-designed banquette for overflow seating when friends come over.