Jelena Jankovic, a former No. 1 singles player in the tennis world, has listed her Rancho Santa Fe home — The Crosby Estates.

This Mediterranean masterpiece is a car collector’s dream with 2,400 square foot garage. Exquisitely constructed by Italian master craftsmen Santo Passaia, it features imported marble, onyx and rich walnut woodwork with dual master suites, home theater, private gym, sauna, billiards room and 1,500 bottle wine cellar. The property has installed smart home automation, full security, and double gated for maximum privacy. It offers panoramic westerly sunset views over an infinity edge pool and a private world-class tennis court.

Jelena, who was ranked No. 1 prior to the 2008 U.S.Open, won 15 WTA singles titles and two doubles titles, including the 2007 Wimbledon Mixed Doubles title with Jamie Murray and the 2010 Indian Wells Masters. She resides part of the year in her Rancho Santa Fe home, but also travels to homes in Florida and Dubai.

Listing price: $13.5 million

16443 Top O Crosby, Rancho Santa Fe

Ryan Dalzell

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

858-922-2900

ryan@dalzellgrouo.com

dalzellgroup.com