Jelmberg Real Estate

From left: Josh Jelmberg, Gil Jelmberg, Penny Jelmberg, Christian Jelmberg.
Studies show that a whopping 70% of family-owned businesses fail or are sold before the second generation ever takes the helm. For the Jelmberg’s, bucking trends is something to be embraced, and one of the many reasons their story is so unique — as a business and as a family, they share a success story that’s been decades in the making and still going strong.
The Jelmbergs moved to the Coachella Valley 15 years ago, shortly after selling three successful businesses, including one of the largest privately-owned Internet Service Providers in the nation. That’s when the family — husband and wife Gil and Penny and their sons Josh and Christian — began applying their Midas touch to real estate. With a synergistic blend of business insight, a love for people, and a drive for success, the Jelmberg’s have carved out a unique niche in the Valley’s booming real estate market, garnering a reputation for high level tech savvy marketing. As a result the team has smashed sales records (the company grew from $12 million in sales in 2010 to over $100 million in the first 6 months of 2021 alone).
In many ways, the unique strength of the Jelmberg team is a sum total of each individual family member’s talents and abilities:
As the matriarch, Penny still personally closes more than 90 transactions a year, setting a strong precedent for the sales team. An entrepreneur at heart, she’s been a driven, successful business owner for over 45 years.
Business co-founder, loving husband and father Gil has worked alongside his wife and now his children instilling his trademark calm demeanor, heart and determination to build businesses that thrive. “Penny and I have worked side by side for a majority of our lives, and I still look forward to asking her to lunch.”
Josh is a builder at heart, whether its teams, businesses or buildings. His resume includes everything from managing large-scale construction projects to developing strategic business plans, marketing, strategies and systems. His passion to learn, grow and innovate has helped drive the teams’ culture, where both new and seasoned agents are empowered to succeed
by the numbers
Jelmberg Real Estate Sales
$140 Million
(Year to Date)
Average monthly website visitors
40,000 Visitors
Total Jelmberg Team Database of Buyers
25,000+
Average Jelmberg Team Agent Sales in 2021
$7.6 Million
(Avg. Per Agent - Year to Date)
Total Number of Jelmberg Team Agents in 2021
19 Agents
Buyers and Sellers Represented
156 Buyers
101 Sellers
(Year to Date)
Jelmberg Team Real Estate
39575 Washington St., Ste. 105
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-FOR-SALE (760-367-7253)
