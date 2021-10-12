Jelmberg Real Estate

Studies show that a whopping 70% of family-owned businesses fail or are sold before the second generation ever takes the helm. For the Jelmberg’s, bucking trends is something to be embraced, and one of the many reasons their story is so unique — as a business and as a family, they share a success story that’s been decades in the making and still going strong.

The Jelmbergs moved to the Coachella Valley 15 years ago, shortly after selling three successful businesses, including one of the largest privately-owned Internet Service Providers in the nation. That’s when the family — husband and wife Gil and Penny and their sons Josh and Christian — began applying their Midas touch to real estate. With a synergistic blend of business insight, a love for people, and a drive for success, the Jelmberg’s have carved out a unique niche in the Valley’s booming real estate market, garnering a reputation for high level tech savvy marketing. As a result the team has smashed sales records (the company grew from $12 million in sales in 2010 to over $100 million in the first 6 months of 2021 alone).