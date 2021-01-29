Sibling Revelry

The golden age of wall-to-wall carpeting was still having its day in the sun — quite literally — when designer Jen Samson of Jen Samson Design toured her clients’ home in Eldorado Country Club. “Carpet spanned from the living areas to the bedrooms, right up to the edge of the bathtubs and bidets,” she says. “Almost the entire home was carpeted. But time had taken its toll.”

The Laguna Beach-based designer would have loved to save the plush custom flooring in the living room. Its huge swirl of pastel colors had faded beyond repair. Same for the bedspreads and lampshades that matched the upholstered bedroom walls. “Though that is a design element I absolutely love, and it had been beautifully executed, it was dirty, musty, and peeling.”

While much of the fanciful 1960s decorating had to be removed, almost as much was ripe for refreshing, reimagining, and repurposing. Samson’s Orange County clients had admired her eclectic Instagram portfolio with that very notion in mind.