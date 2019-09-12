Jenna Dewan is Making Moves

You haven’t been afraid to expose yourself on Instagram. You’ve posted photos of yourself in lingerie, announced your separation from your husband, and went ‘Instagram official’ with your new boyfriend Steve Kazee. How did you become so comfortable online?

It’s hard to live in this world, have the career that we have, the life that we have, and not be able to live your life in that way. I’m actually very secretive. I do like to have privacy with my daughter. I don’t put her out in the world because I want it to be her decision when she’s older. You try and do the best you can. She’s the one thing I want to protect as much as I can, so I’d like it to be her decision when she’s older to say, “Hey, that’s fine. I like that.”

Tell me about this new Netflix musical Soundtrack you’re starring in. Who do you play?

It’s a one-hour drama about five intersecting love stories in L.A. It’s a musical, and there’s dancing and very intense dramatic scenes. I play a woman named Joanna who works for Child Protection Services. I get assigned to a complicated case at the beginning of the season. I have a history that you’re going to learn about as the show goes on. Joanna’s very empathetic. She’s strong and keeps her boundaries tight.

Between dancing, acting, and singing, which creative outlet do you prefer the most?

Dance is my first true love and will always be my first true love. You can’t shake it. It’s here in a photo shoot, in my acting, and in World of Dance. I mean, even in the book, I talk a lot about how movement has grounded me and been the one constant in my life, which is interesting because everything is so fluid in movement. Everywhere I moved [growing up], I was able to find a dance studio.

