Rolling With It

“The home was brought here from Big Bear, hauled down by a fourth-generation owner,” DeLonge says. “I love history, and you can’t recreate this stuff. It just doesn’t work.”

So she leaned into that vibe when she saw a vintage bocce ball set at an auction in San Diego, where her design firm is based. She was midway through planning the cabin, and her general contractor was game to construct a regulation-size court. If Italian lawn bowling wasn’t part of the original 1940s cabin experience, no one seems to feel the sport is out of place.

“When you travel and you’re put in a new situation, you start to move about differently,” DeLonge says. “You cook all day. You play bocce ball. You hang out on the porch. We don’t get to do that all day in our daily life. So many guests arrive and then don’t leave until they check out.” DeLonge gets in some court time whenever she’s there, too. “It can be competitive; it depends who you play with,” she says. “We all have those serious friends.”