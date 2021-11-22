Paying ‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson has been named the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for her performance in Respect by the Palm Springs International Film Awards. The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 17. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

“In Respect, Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin’s rise from childhood gospel singer to international star. Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

Hudson was previously honored at the festival with the Breakthrough Performance Award in 2007. Past recipients of the Chairman's Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix, and Reese Witherspoon. Hudson joins this year’s previously announced honorees Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award), Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).