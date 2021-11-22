Paying ‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in the film, Respect.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RESPECT: THE ARETHA FRANKLIN MOVIE ON FACEBOOK
Jennifer Hudson has been named the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for her performance in Respect by the Palm Springs International Film Awards. The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 17. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.
“In Respect, Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin’s rise from childhood gospel singer to international star. Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.
Hudson was previously honored at the festival with the Breakthrough Performance Award in 2007. Past recipients of the Chairman's Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix, and Reese Witherspoon. Hudson joins this year’s previously announced honorees Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award), Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS FILM FEST
Jennifer Hudson
Respect follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Hudson, who was handpicked by Franklin to play this role, also executive produced this remarkable true story of Franklin’s journey to find her voice. The Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film is directed by Liesl Tommy, written by Tracey Scott Wilson and also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige. The film was released domestically by United Artists Releasing.
Hudson is a two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, Emmy Award-winning producer, and best-selling author. In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as ‘Effie’ in the smash hit Dreamgirls. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and an NAACP Image Award.
Additional film and television credits include Monster, Baba Yaga, Cats, Sing, Confirmation, Chi-Raq, Hairspray LIVE!, The Secret Life of Bees, Sex and the City: The Movie, Lullaby, Black Nativity, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, The Three Stooges, Call Me Crazy: A Five Film, Smash, and Empire.