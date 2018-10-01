Jenny Gil, 39

Executive Director, Desert X

Jenny Gil moved her family from Miami to Palm Springs — without having ever visited the Coachella Valley — to direct Desert X, the biennial exhibition of site-specific art.

“I had a romantic idea of what the desert is, mostly from watching Western films,” she says, and from visiting the desert of her native Spain. Here she discovered a deep history and colorful culture. “As an artist, what else can you ask for?”

Desert X invites artists from around the globe to install artwork that responds to the local landscape and its people. “It’s a platform to tell stories in a lyrical way that’s able to reach many different people.”

VIDEO: Jenny Gil says the Coachella Valley is gearing up to be the next arts destination.