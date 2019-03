Jenny Holzer: The Power of Words opened with a reception Feb. 20 at College of the Desert’s Marks Gallery. The exhibition featured prints and electronic sculptures from the collection of Jordan Schnitzer and the Schnitzer Family Foundation.

The show of more than 50 works of art by prolific, world-renowned artist Jenny Holzer is a parallel program of Desert X, the international site-specific art exhibition taking place throughout the Coachella Valley. Carol Nash, chair of the Desert X education committee, facilitated the loan while her husband, Steve Nash, advised the Marks Gallery staff on the curation and installation.

The show, highlighted by some of the artist’s earliest “truisms,” includes works from the 1970s onward. During the run of the show, which closes the first week of April, COD students will visit Desert X sites and meet with various artists participating in the exhibition.

The opening reception, hosted by Jordan Schnitzer, was attended by COD students and faculty, Desert X leadership, and by visitors from Portland, including Arlene Schnitzer and a group from the American Federation of the Arts.