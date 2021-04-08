Operative Words

Looking out at Utah’s snowy Wasatch mountain range this past winter, Jerry and Kathleen Grundhofer surely hoped that construction in California’s Rancho Mirage desert was going as slickly as the ski runs near their Deer Valley home. The couple, who also own a home at Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells, made a substantial donation toward the $20 million renovation of the Dolores Hope Outpatient Care Center on the Eisenhower Health campus.

What makes the contribution noteworthy, in addition to its size, is that neither Jerry nor Kathleen has had occasion to benefit from care as a patient at Eisenhower. They learned about the hospital campus from Jerry’s brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Patti Grundhofer, for whom the physical therapy and rehabilitation services component of Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center is named. Sadly, Jack died in January, two months shy of the completion of the center’s expansion.