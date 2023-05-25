Jerry Keller Honored With Space on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

The celebration for Jerry Keller’s star dedication at Lulu California Bistro on Tuesday morning, which happened to coincide with his 88th birthday, brought together 200 city leaders, local luminaries, and friends of Keller from throughout the Coachella Valley.

"Jerry Keller's contributions to Palm Springs through his businesses and civic involvement have made him a beloved member of the community,” said Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. “It is with great pride that we announce the addition of his star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs, and we are thrilled to honor Jerry's legacy and dedication to the city.”

Keller received star No. 461 and was lauded as a visionary entrepreneur and community leader.

Local business executives who spoke on behalf of Keller included Aftab Dada, chairman of PS Resorts; David Brinkman, CEO of DAP Health; Fred Bell, CEO of Palm Springs Air Museum; Ted Weill, Rancho Mirage city councilperson; Todd Marker of Marker Broadcasting; and John Shay, COO of Lulu California Bistro.

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Jeffrey Bernstein delivered a city proclamation officially calling May 23 “Jerry Keller Day” and was joined by councilpersons Lisa Middleton and Ron DeHarte.

Following the hourlong dedication ceremony, guests were invited to a reception in the atrium of Lulu’s dining room featuring cocktails, Champagne, and birthday cake with dancing to the beat of DJ Modgirl.

Friends of Keller who came to celebrate included: Fred and Linda Williamson, Lorna Luft, Doug and Debbie Miller, Carol Fragen, Todd and Meg Marker, Bobbi Lampros, David Lee, Sid Craig, John Bolton and Max Dirdah, and Steve and Carol Nash.