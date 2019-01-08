This charming Spanish-style home located in the small, gated community of Chatham Court in Palm Desert is all about customization. Among the 26 homes, this property was one of the first to be built and it was customized by the singer and actor Jerry Vale.

A lushly landscaped front yard leads to a small patio with an arched, columned entry portico. Double doors open to an entry hall with walls finished in an elegant Venetian plaster. Vale’s daughter is an artist and she faux-painted many of the other walls and incorporated matching baseboards. She also created a colorful, whimsical, carousel design for one of the guest bathrooms.

The living areas of the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,982-square-feet home have porcelain tile, while the bedrooms are carpeted. One wall of the living room has been designed with dramatic architectural niches and inset shelving.