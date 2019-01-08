This charming Spanish-style home located in the small, gated community of Chatham Court in Palm Desert is all about customization. Among the 26 homes, this property was one of the first to be built and it was customized by the singer and actor Jerry Vale.
A lushly landscaped front yard leads to a small patio with an arched, columned entry portico. Double doors open to an entry hall with walls finished in an elegant Venetian plaster. Vale’s daughter is an artist and she faux-painted many of the other walls and incorporated matching baseboards. She also created a colorful, whimsical, carousel design for one of the guest bathrooms.
The living areas of the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,982-square-feet home have porcelain tile, while the bedrooms are carpeted. One wall of the living room has been designed with dramatic architectural niches and inset shelving.
The master bedroom is separated from the other bedrooms for privacy and includes an ensuite. The exceptionally large master closet was created from space Vale took from the golf cart garage, although the property still has a 460-square-foot, two-car garage. He also utilized the extra square footage to have a small office built behind the closet.
The kitchen opens to a spacious eating area that currently accommodates a large dining table, as well as a family room with a gas fireplace with a stone façade.
In customizing the home, Vale and his wife requested tons of storage, so the kitchen area has a pantry as well as two other storage areas — the couple had so much room that they moved from three houses into this one.
The home is sited on a quarter-acre lot at the end of a little cul-de-sac and has no neighbors on its east side. Its oversized back patio has two automated awnings.
Chatham Court is an ideal local just off Portola Avenue near Country Club Drive — close to many shops and restaurants and not far from Interstate 10 in one direction and El Paseo Drive in the other. The community also boasts extremely low HOA fees of only $160/month.
