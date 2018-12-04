Joshua Tree is where von Rabbit thrived. She and Todd Rutherford founded the band Gram Rabbit and released their frenetic psychedelic disco-pop debut, Music to Start a Cult To. Hailed as the best new band at the LA Weekly Music Awards, Gram Rabbit played the main stage at the 2005 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, recorded three more albums, and licensed their music for commercials, TV shows, and films, including Sons of Anarchy; Crazy, Stupid, Love; and War, Inc.

In 2013, von Rabbit tackled her first solo venture, 2015’s Journey Mitchell. While she struggled to find musicians who matched her sound and vision, she played a string of bare-bones sets with just a couple of dancers and a keyboard.

“I had to keep playing music no matter what, so I was a lone act,” she says. “It was kind of scary, but it was good for me. It made me better.”

Dessert Rock has a fuller sound, marrying von Rabbit’s electronic component with rollicking guitarist Ethan Allen and Lee Joseph on bass.

The album’s title is a cheeky nod to desert rock — the clattering trademark sound of Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age, and Fu Manchu, among others. It’s also a term that hasn’t been inclusive of the women musicians who call the desert home.

“I get that ‘desert rock’ is a sound, and I don’t necessarily play that. It’s heavy and aggressive. It’s male. And that’s fine,” von Rabbit says. “But sometimes the girls are like, ‘Hey! I’m doing something cool over here.’

“That’s what makes Dessert Rock perfect for this album. I play music in the desert, but my music, like dessert, is fruitier. A little more colorful. More artsy.”

The album contains what is probably her most revealing song to date, a cover of Boy George’s “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?,” recorded in one take. The result is a spare, mournful tune. Von Rabbit’s coo navigates the lyrics like a vocal roller coaster, carrying the listener up, up, up, before plunging into a deep and vulnerable space.

That recording (and subsequent video) led to a Twitter exchange with Boy George, who retweeted the song to his fans.

“That was awesome and surreal because I grew up listening to Boy George,” she says. “And then I wondered, When are we having lunch? When do I open for you? And …? Now what?”

This is the thing about von Rabbit: She’s never been some inchoate musician. She sets the standards, and as soon as she meets them, she pushes the bar forward.

“I don’t want to come across as ungrateful, because I’ve had very high highs, and I’m sure some things have led to other things. But it never leads to as much as I want it to,” she says.

The Boy George connection. Playing Coachella. Songs featured in commercials, on Netflix, in the Olympics. They are remarkable achievements — but there is always more success to be had.

“Of course I want more,” von Rabbit says, then flashes a coy smile. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop asking, ‘And …? Now what?’ ”