Rebel Rabbit

What is it about the High Desert, even just the desert, that inspires you? Or artists for that matter?

After I scoured my thoughts of whether I should ever move somewhere else in the country—I’ve traveled all around—I always come back to, “no, this place is pretty great, and it has everything that I need.” I first moved here 20 years ago. Joshua Tree looks like no other place I've ever been. Joshua Trees are exquisitely bizarre, and the rock formations here look like Mars—medieval Mars. So, just aesthetically, it's a very different and unique place. That’s going to attract artists who want a special kind of backdrop to create their art. When you have more artists in an area, it attracts even more artists because it's fun to be around the same kind of people.

When did you first feel those inner creative stirrings?

I was 5 years old.

Tell me more.

I knew I wanted to be a singer. I remember telling myself that. My mom was a singer in bands, and she'd sing jingles for local commercials, too. Her band rehearsed in the basement, and I'd go out and watch her on the weekends at places like Ramada Inn. So, I was around it growing up, but I just knew I loved music like—straight out of the womb. I was always constructing a plan of where I was going to go. My mom started me on piano lessons in first grade. I sang in choir and as soon as I could, I moved to Minneapolis and started my first band, an all-female, punk rock band called The Porn Flakes. [Laughs.]

Brilliant. What do you love most about what you do?

I love having the freedom to wake up and come up with any crazy idea inside my head and be able to bring it to fruition. It's not always easy. Is everyone always going to love what you do? No. That's the downside of it but having a lifestyle that allows me to just create is wonderful. It's freeing just to live on this planet and create because it can be kind of a dark place. But I love being able to entertain people and put smiles on their face. And maybe push the envelope and make people a little uncomfortable; think about stuff differently. I really love my stage show and having my dancers. And bringing in theatrics to give people something to look at beyond just having something to listen to.

What’s it like having a menu item named after yourself?

I came up with it. But I have to stop myself from trying it too much. It's not always on my diet plan. But yeah, it's delicious.

What are you most excited about for the year ahead?

I'm releasing a video this spring — a duet with Jesse Hughes from Eagles of Death Metal. We'll be doing some shows with them. It’s like a black-and-white western movie and a cover of the '80s classic “I Wanna Be A Cowboy.” I'm really excited about that. I also got involved with this company called Downwrite (downwrite.com). Now people can hire me to write and record a personal song for them. Or a song about their pet, a birthday song for them or their friend. The sky's the limit. You could have me write a song about, oh, donuts and lollipops and unicorns if you wanted. Or even a theme song.

Very fun. So, tell me: What would the title of your own theme song be?

Wow. Good question. Let’s see… Well, it would be “Magick Tricks and Carrot Sticks.”

Perfect.

