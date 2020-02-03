Bighorn Couple Open Their Home for Jewish Family Service Event

Bob and Wendy Goodfriend welcomed Patrons of Jewish Family Service for cocktails and a sumptuous dinner at their BIGHORN home. The event, held throughout the capacious home, allowed more than 250 patrons to meet and visit with supporters of the organization.

The Patrons support and provide for the social service needs of the Jewish and general community throughout the greater Coachella Valley, with a commitment to promote the wellbeing of people of all ages, incomes and lifestyles.

JFS is a non-denominational agency founded on the Jewish principle of Healing the World, wherever in the world you may be, and has served the social service needs of the valley for almost 40 years.