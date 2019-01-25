Amy and Barry Baker shared their magnificent Bighorn home for the 16th Annual JFS Patron Party to bring together philanthropists who contribute a minimum of $1,200 to the organization.

JFS’s executive director, Maureen Forman, welcomed the guests and introduced Board President Sandy Seplow, who thanked the officers of the Board of Directors: Aviva Snow, Barry Kaufman, Lee Erwin, and Barbara Fromm as well as the entire Board.

Chad Hiligus, a former member of The Ten Tenors, presented a powerful musical program. Hilligus had performed in many operas as well as many musical shows, including the role of Tony in 50th Anniversary World Tour of West Side Story.

He frequently appears in concert venues across the country. As a producer, Chad has directed and collaborated with such icons as Lucie Arnaz, Alan Cumming, Florence Henderson, Gavin MacLeod, and Lily Tomlin, among others. Among his most recent projects, Chad created, produced, and directed Carol Channing’s 95th Birthday: In Celebration of a Broadway Legend.

Lulu California Bistro presented a sumptuous buffet dinner throughout the evening.