‘In This Together’

“Am I not human?” The question, written in black marker against cardboard, is held by a Syrian refugee at hour 1:05 in activist-artist Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow. I pause the film, struck by the sudden weight of not only what is asked, but why it is asked. “Am I not human?” The profound and heavy question settles firmly in my consciousness, and I struggle to process. Perhaps the most troubling aspect of this inquiry is that we live in a world in which this question even needs to be asked, let alone with such stark sincerity. The young man holding this sign appears to be in his late teens, perhaps early 20s. Yet, when I repeat this question to myself, different faces flash through my mind — faces of the children we have cared for in the Tijuana refugee shelters:

The 12 month old with pneumonia, skin pulling violently between his ribs as he gasped for air in May. When the pulse oximeter read 83 percent, our only option was to attempt to find a hospital that could provide him with life-saving treatments.

The limp, dehydrated frame of a beautiful 2-year-old girl who didn’t flinch when we checked her blood sugar in April. We were somehow able to bridge her with rehydration solution while arranging for transport out of the shelter.

The 15-month-old boy with a severe, invasive bacterial infection that enveloped his neck and face after developing chicken pox. The infection was so far advanced that he could no longer turn his head from its unnaturally forced position looking over his left shoulder. Medics in Tijuana refused to transport him because they felt he wasn’t “sick enough.” He required inpatient care with intravenous antibiotics for over a week, and it was that long before we knew whether he would make it.