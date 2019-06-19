Less Pain, Faster Recovery

Meet Charlie, the newest member of the surgical team at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio. Born to Intuitive’s da Vinci Xi family, the robot took residency here in September and has since completed more than 150 general surgical procedures — gallbladder, hernia, thoracic, GYN, urological, and colorectal — with impeccable success and no complications.

“This is dramatic for the East Valley, which is underserved and understaffed,” says Gary Honts, the hospital’s CEO. “It also attracts a higher level of surgeon who wants to practice with these kinds of techniques. All surgeons coming out of fellowship programs are trained in robotic surgery. And physicians who have been in practice for a long time have access to training programs. They have to pass an intensive test. We have a simulator to train.”

At JFK, 10 surgeons use the technology, controlling every move Charlie makes from a separate console situated in the same room. The robot has a camera arm, giving the surgeon a 3D view, and three fully wristed instrument arms to mimic human movement.

The da Vinci robot is not new. The company has been innovating in minimally invasive surgery for two decades. The most current version, the Xi, became available in 2014. It allows patients to experience less pain, shorter recovery time, fewer days in the hospital, and less time away from work.

“This is a revolution in minimally invasive surgery, and this [generation of the technology] expands the kind of cases that can be done,” says Dr. Samuel Ibrahim, JFK Memorial’s chief of surgery.

Ibrahim also suggests da Vinci Xi improves the surgeon’s health. “The ergonomics of the robot allow for finer and more complex [maneuvering] than laparoscopic. It helps surgeons because it requires less physical activity. They are sitting down, which is ergonomically better for the neck and back. The robot extends the career of the surgeon.”