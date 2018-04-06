When an architect designs her own house, she can unleash her imagination in ways that might not work for a client. But it’s not just a free-for-all: As with any project, she needs a clear strategy, and there are bound to be obstacles.

The Palm Springs vacation home Jill Lewis designed for her family was an exercise in decisive planning, deft communication, and critical response to site restrictions — complicated by the fact that she directed most of the construction from halfway around the world.

In 2005, Lewis and her husband, Michael Doyle, were living in Seattle, where she was a principal at Lane Williams Architects. On a visit to Palm Springs, two years after getting married in a rented William Cody house on Southridge Drive (and following several pilgrimages for Coachella), they purchased an empty lot in Movie Colony East. But their dream of a desert vacation home was put on hold after, as Lewis puts it, “life got in the way.” Mike, who works in finance, was sent to a position in Hong Kong, then Beijing, and finally Buenos Aires, where they still live. Along the way, they had three kids. After a couple of years during which they made frequent visits to see family and friends spread out across the U.S., they were exhausted.

“So we finally said, ‘Let’s build this vacation home, and from now on, when we come back to the U.S., we’ll just tell people we’re going to be here.’ That’s what Palm Springs is now: It’s a home base. We don’t have to fly all over the place or do much planning of any sort. We just say, ‘Come to us.’ ”