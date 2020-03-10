Palm Springs-based Artist Explores Patterning Through Seemingly Endless Variations

Finally, Isermann has covered the interior and exterior windows of center with a site-specific vinyl decal installation which serves as a metaphorical hedge that encloses the “garden” of the Flower series and the paintings representing the transparent cube of the building. Together, the exhibition is an immersive experience for exhibition visitors, which is a signature of Isermann’s work.

The exhibition is organized by Brooke Hodge, Director of Architecture and Design, Palm Springs Art Museum.

Jim Isermann. Copy. Pattern. Repeat. is on view until Sept. 27, 2020 at Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion, 300 S. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262.

For more information about Palm Springs Art Museum exhibitions, programs, and events, please visit psmuseum.org or call (760) 322-4800.