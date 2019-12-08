Filling The Frame

He remembers getting himself a copy of the now-defunct Mademoiselle magazine, which contained a list of fashion schools individuals could attend if they were interested in fashion. He spotted an ad at the bottom of one page for the Tobe-Coburn School for Fashion Careers and found himself heading to New York City for an interview.

“I wanted to be that person who went on shoots and help the photographer capture amazing visuals,” he says. “For me, fashion feeds my desire to not only look at clothes and edit them and give them a purpose, but also to work with photographers and help direct the shoot. With a magazine that comes out every month, I was really able to feed that fire constantly.” Were there any souls in front of the camera that truly inspired him, where the shoot — everything from concept to final cover — seemed “bigger” than himself?

“I’m not starstruck and never have been,” Moore muses. “For me, it’s more like marching orders, so to speak, and it gets me excited. But I would probably say I was a bit ‘starstruck’ with President Obama and the cover we created. It was the coolest, freakiest experience I ever had. It wasn’t a traditional shoot. But for me, anyone who is up doing something outside of the box or anyone up for being photographed and being on the cover is kind of my hero.”

As for his thoughts on Palm Springs, Moore recalls buying his thoroughly modern Wexler home in 1993 and falling in love with the area. He considers it a refuge of sorts from his New York City life.

“I bought my house because I fell in love with the Wexler style,” Moore says. “Stylistically, people tend to put a bit of a stereotype on Palm Springs as being that ’50s or ’60s place, but I always see that as ‘cool,’ That’s when fashion was great. I’ve never really looked at Palm Springs as being anything but stylish. There’s something glamorous about Palm Springs. It’s the little town that has the style of the big city.’

Jim Moore will be in attendance for a book signing event for “Hunks & Heroes: Four Decades of Fashion at GQ from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12, at Trina Turk / Mr Turk, 891 N. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. For more information, visit trinaturk.com.