Palm Springs Weekend: Jimmy Brower

Jimmy Brower is lucky to call California home, and frequently spend time in the Coachella Valley with his partner Damien and pup Joey. When he wanders through the desert, he draws parallels to his upbringing in Middle America. Rural lands have an attractive energy, calling to folks through big skies, bountiful nature, and mysterious wonder.
Friday Afternoon
Del Marcos Hotel
It’s a journey to Palm Springs, but when you arrive, those miles melt away. Take a tip on self-care and book one of the 17 rooms at the adults-only Del Marcos Hotel, a modernist hideaway just off South Palm Canyon Drive. Designed by architect William F. Cody, the two-story historic property surrounds a lavish pool with cooling misters for the hottest days in the desert. It’s pup friendly, too!
Saturday Morning
The Shops at Thirteen Forty Five
Head over to The Shops at Thirteen Forty Five to wander through designer boutiques under one roof. My favorites include Soukie Modern — a rug and textile shop bridging the culture and design of Marrakech and Palm Springs — and also The BackYard, which is filled with cacti, succulents, and modern planters.
Saturday afternoon
Moorten Botanical Garden
This is one of the most magical places to visit in Palm Springs. The natural environment surrounds you with beautiful and unusual cacti, agave, and aloe species. Journey through the garden maze and let yourself be mesmerized by the colors and textures before arriving at the magical Cactarium.
Saturday Evening
Workshop Kitchen + Bar
After a day of pretending to be a local, head to dinner at Workshop in the Uptown Design District. The market-driven menu is always revolving with fresh, seasonal selections from local farms. The courtyard is charming and the minimalist interior is stunning.
Sunday Morning
Pioneertown
Dress for the sand and head to the High Desert. The first stop should be Pappy & Harriet’s for brunch, then over to the Pioneertown General Store for good vintage. Stroll the sandy strip of the old Hollywood western movie sets and Wild West saloons. Afterward, spend the rest of the afternoon exploring nearby art galleries. Keep Mojave weird, y’all — for real.
Sunday Afternoon
Joshua Tree National Park
Sunsets are the most sacred part of the journey with a drive through Joshua Tree National Park at dusk. There’s magic to be felt between golden hour and the moment when the sun disappears, casting a glow across the desert sky and creating silhouettes across all the Joshua trees and mountains. Take in the magic of the Mojave and listen for its calling.