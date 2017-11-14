Fame, beauty, and celebrity Intrigue are the focus of several author events coming to Just Fabulous in Palm Springs’ before the end of the year.
Melissa Rivers leads off the list with a book on her famous Mom, the late comedian Joan Rivers, titled Joan Rivers Confidential: The Unseen Scrapbooks, Joke Cards, Personal Files and Photos of a Very Funny Woman Who Kept Everything. She will sign copies of her book with co-author Scott Currie from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 25 at the store.
Their story benefits from the numerous mementos Joan Rivers kept over a 50+year career. The book contains scripts and monologues, letters from famous friends, exchanges with fans, rare photographs, as well as classic and never-before-heard jokes—many simply scribbled on everything from hotel stationery to airplane boarding passes. Touching on subjects from her 50 years in show business (The Tonight Show, Las Vegas, Elizabeth Taylor, Heidi Abromowitz, the red carpet, and Fashion Police), this is a revelatory and humor-filled insider look at the popular, multitalented comedian
Here is a breakdown of the other authors slated to visit. The public is invited to meet the authors, get their books personally signed, and to enjoy light refreshments.
Kathryn Sermak, close Bette Davis confidant and author of Miss D and Me, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 2.
Based on Sermak’s remarkable archive of letters, datebooks, personal photographs and the tape recordings they sent to each other, Miss D & Me is a richly textured story based on original source material. It also is a celebration of the friendship as told by the person who perhaps knew Bette Davis best of all. Sermak is the co-founder of the Bette Davis Foundation and co-beneficiary of the Bette Davis Estate. In addition to Bette Davis, Sermak has been personal assistant to HH Princess Shams Pahlavi; French actress Isabelle Adjani; the statesman and journalist Pierre Salinger; astronaut Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr.; famed American designer Patrick Kelly; and the co-creator of “Where’s Waldo?,” Michael Gornall. Sermak was also among the first to receive the Personal Assistant Career Award in 2003.
Co-authors Natasha Gregson Wagner and Manoah Bowman, Natalie Wood: Reflections of a Legendary Life, noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 3.
This book, co-authored by her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, recounts Natalie Wood’s career as a child actor who smoothly transitioned to adult stardom. Wood made an unforgettable impact on the world with her sensitive performances and her spectacular beauty. In a span of less than twenty years, her talent graced a dozen classics, including Miracle on 34th Street, The Searchers, Rebel Without a Cause, Splendor in the Grass, West Side Story, and Gypsy, earning her three Oscar nominations and two Golden Globes. The book boldly redefines Wood not by her tragic death, but by her extraordinary life. This is the first family-authorized photographic study of Natalie Wood, and the first book to examine her glamorous film career as well as her private off-screen life as a wife and mother.
Authors Jay Jorgensen and Manoah Bowman, “Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl”, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3.
In this visual biography of Grace Kelly the authors have compiled an extensive look at her successful but brief career in Hollywood, revealing the complicated and inspiring truth behind her seemingly fairytale life. A stunning gallery of more than 400 prized and rare photographs and illustrations — precious childhood snapshots, previously unpublished Edith Head and Helen Rose wardrobe sketches, original portraits, scene stills, on-set candids, wardrobe test shots, vintage magazine covers, and rare reproductions of exhibitor’s showmanship manuals showing how film studios marketed Grace Kelly as a star — the book captures this beloved luminary’s eternal beauty as never before, and is a fresh, celebratory look at her remarkable career and her enduring cultural influence.
Madelyn Morgan, author of Mad About Men: A MeNoir, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8.
In a light, quick, and entertaining read, new author Madelyn Morgan delivers an open, honest and sometimes shocking account of her life as a single mother who is looking for the right relationship. Her story is classic, but her perspective is totally unique, and her story is naughty, saucy and sexy, and funny.
Madelyn gains a new perspective on relationships after a series of major losses (some devastating, some not so much). Root for her as she entertains each potential suitor and laugh with her (or at her) as she tries to make sense of what she wants, what men want, and what to do next. Whether or not you’ve ever swiped right, Match’ed, or flirted with the flight attendant, you’ll relate to Madelyn’s search for love and (hot) sex—not necessarily in that order. Go ahead and judge her, she won’t mind.
Authors Anne Rice and Christopher Rice, Ramses The Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra. noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 9.
More than 30 years after The Mummy, Anne Rice’s celebrated book, the long-awaited novel in the Ramses series is here. This book, co-written with her son Christopher Rice, is set in 1914, Ramses the Damned is a fantastical romp through ancient times and the Edwardian Era. Ramses the Great, former pharaoh of Egypt, is reawakened by the elixir of life in Edwardian England. Now immortal with his bride-to-be, he is swept up in a fierce and deadly battle of wills and psyches against the once-great Queen Cleopatra. Ramses has reawakened Cleopatra with the same perilous elixir whose unworldly force brings the dead back to life.
Petrine Mitchum, author of Snout About Town Starring Buster Keaton Browne, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 10.
This charming illustrated book is written for dog lovers of all ages. Mitchum has created a cast of characters who will win hearts and bring smiles to readers. The daughter of famous actor, Robert Mitchum, Petrine Mitchum developed a love for dogs while growing up in Hollywood with many canine companions.
Joyce Bulifant, My Four Hollywood Husbands, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15.
Actress Joyce Bulifant’s book follows the path of her own successful career, while navigating the choppy waters of husbands’ alcoholism, codependency and an extended family of four marriages. James MacArthur played Danno on Hawaii Five-0. Edward Mallory was Dr. Bill Horton on Days of Our Lives. William Asher was the famous director-writer-producer of I Love Lucy, Bewitched and the Beach Party movies. Roger Perry starred in Star Trek and over 300 TV shows and films. He has also composed music for Barbra Streisand and Bing Crosby. Along the way Bulifant managed to command the spotlight for her own accomplishments. As Gavin MacLeod’s wife Marie on The Mary Tyler More Show, a concerned mother in the movie Airplane, dancing with Fred Astaire, and her reoccurring role on The Match Game. My Four Hollywood Husbands is a rare peek into what happens off the screen.
David Wills, Vegas Gold, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 16.
Renowned photographer David Wills has captured an evocative and glamorous look at the golden years of Las Vegas with more than 125 lush photographs. With a forward by Wayne Newton and afterwords by Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond.
