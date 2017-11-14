Fame, beauty, and celebrity Intrigue are the focus of several author events coming to Just Fabulous in Palm Springs’ before the end of the year.

Melissa Rivers leads off the list with a book on her famous Mom, the late comedian Joan Rivers, titled Joan Rivers Confidential: The Unseen Scrapbooks, Joke Cards, Personal Files and Photos of a Very Funny Woman Who Kept Everything. She will sign copies of her book with co-author Scott Currie from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 25 at the store.

Their story benefits from the numerous mementos Joan Rivers kept over a 50+year career. The book contains scripts and monologues, letters from famous friends, exchanges with fans, rare photographs, as well as classic and never-before-heard jokes—many simply scribbled on everything from hotel stationery to airplane boarding passes. Touching on subjects from her 50 years in show business (The Tonight Show, Las Vegas, Elizabeth Taylor, Heidi Abromowitz, the red carpet, and Fashion Police), this is a revelatory and humor-filled insider look at the popular, multitalented comedian

Here is a breakdown of the other authors slated to visit. The public is invited to meet the authors, get their books personally signed, and to enjoy light refreshments.