Joker in the Pack

Joaquin Phoenix will be presented the Chairman’s Award for his performance in Joker at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s annual Film Awards Gala. The award will be presented by Joker co-writer/director/producer Todd Phillips.

The event, presented by American Express, sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight and hosted by Mary Hart, is scheduled for Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs January 2-13, 2020.

“Joaquin Phoenix mesmerizes audiences in Joker with a performance that elicits empathy and reminds society on the whole that we can be better,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include last year’s Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actress, Regina King, along with Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Richard Gere, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. Phoenix joins this year’s previously announced honoree Renée Zellweger.