Paying Tribute

Joe Chivira never thought he would wake up from this dream. After meeting his childhood hero, Trini Lopez, in 2015 in Indian Wells, and teaming up with the Palm Springs singing legend to create their own original songs that took the duo to Sri Lanka for a concert in 2016 and produced a a 3-CD collectible set of music, the partnership of a lifetime came to an unexpected end about a year ago.

On Aug. 11, 2020 following a bout of being in and out of the hospital, Lopez passed away from coronavirus at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Just prior to his passing, Chavira phoned Lopez in the hospital and the nurse told him that Trini was unresponsive. He had the nurse hold the phone next to the 83-year-old’s ear and used a voice like the characters in Alvin and the Chipmunks and said, "Hey Trini, it’s your amigo, Joe," he said. Trini softly laughed and said ," Hey Joe, I'm ok."

“And that's the last short conversation I'll hold to my heart and always cherish,” Chavirsa says.