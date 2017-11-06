Joe Diaz, a concierge of the Renaissance Indian Wells, was presented the prestigious honor, along with a diamond pin, by Raju Mehta of El Paseo Jewelers at the 23rd annual Concierge of the Year Awards. In addition, Palm Springs Life Community Relations & Events Director Michael Mathews presented Diaz with a check for $1,000.

The elegant event featured hors d’oeurves and a gourmet dinner hosted by Gail Greenberg, Greg Frasier, and the entire LG’s Prime Steakhouse team. This year’s nominees — which, in addition to Diaz, included Celina Adame of The Club at PGA WEST and Patty Maverick of JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa — were selected for this honor by their peers.

Event judges included Jacky Donnell, owner of Elmer’s Restaurant; Maria Frasca, owner of Frasca Jewelers on El Paseo; Kurt Gardner, president & CEO of Fox & Fiddles Restaurants, and Jimmy Germyn, club manager of Trilogy at the Polo Club.

Joyce Kiehl, representing the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, thanked the concierges for their roles as special ambassadors to the valley’s tourism-dependent cities with a champagne toast and presented all three finalists with congratulatory red rose bouquets.

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

78525 Highway 111, Ste. 100

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-771-9911

lgsprimesteakhouse.com