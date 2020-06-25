Heritage House

Joe Pawling built more than 400 homes in Greater Palm Springs, the majority in the 1950s including this 1957 desert palace located on a half-acre lot inside Thunderbird Heights.

Considered a “master builder” because of his design of “The House of Tomorrow” and the William Holden estate in Palm Springs, Pawling also joined forces with (Don) Wexler & (Richard) Harrison, and Hugh Kaptur.

Pawling was born in Wisconsin but by the time he was 8 years old, Palm Springs was his home. Pawlek’s father. Albert Stark, was described in newspaper articles as a “millionaire barber”. His chain of barber shops served the big midwest hotels and he subsequently became owner of some of the region’s largest hotels.