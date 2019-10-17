Twenty Years, Twenty Schnitzels

Named one of the top culinary talents in the world by Best Chefs America magazine in 2013, Austrian chef Johannes Bacher actually began his career at age seven. “I was in my mom’s kitchen, some restaurants, and some neighbor kitchens,” he recounts. “And then at 11, I worked the summer in restaurants. At 14 I became an apprentice, then cooking school and apprenticeship at the same time.”

Classically trained in French cooking, Bacher worked all over Europe – London, Paris, Sweden – but transience grows tiring even for a young chef. In 1985, he went home to Austria and opened a 40,000-square-foot fitness studio in Vienna. Inside the venue, Bacher and his brother, Bill, designed and built a restaurant. “We had a full-fledged bar, restaurant, including smoking,” he recalls. “Selling cigarettes, selling beer and wine … in a fitness studio. It was the only one ever in Vienna. It’s still around, still called the same name: Top Gym.”

A vacation in Los Angeles would put Bacher on course for a new adventure. He met fellow Austrian, Arnold Schwarzeneger, and the two-week vacation grew to six months as he catered film shoots on location. The money was good, but there were drawbacks. “You have to be [at the catering company] at 2 a.m., set up your truck, leave and be on location at 6 a.m., drive back in the middle of traffic, clean the truck, go home, sleep a couple of hours, and then go back.” So when luxury cruise line Seabourn made him an offer, Bacher climbed aboard.

“The first year was amazing — flying to those different cities and then getting pampered,” Bacher says. “Like, I had a butler at the [Mandarin] Oriental in Bangkok. It was just a cool experience.” After the second year, he was over it. Bacher was tired of getting stuck in airports because flights were canceled. “I was young and learned a lot, met a lot of great chefs from all over the world, including Hubert Keller from Fleur de Lys in San Francisco, and chefs from Australia and New Zealand, even Bernard Dervieux from Cuistot (in Palm Desert) was on the ship.”