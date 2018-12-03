Don’t be surprised if you experience a moment of Zen when you arrive at this stunning contemporary home located in the gated community of Tamarisk Ridge in Rancho Mirage.
A tranquil desertscape yard and rustic, stacked stone accented exterior are the perfect foil for a custom, etched glass front door that opens into a light-filled courtyard with a dramatic metal-covered colonnade. This unique home, which was designed by the local architectural firm of Holden & Johnson Architects (now Richard C. Holden Architect) and built by Stoker Construction of Palm Desert, is filled with high-quality, custom finishes.
A dramatic great room features travertine flooring, coved wood ceilings, and more of the beautiful stacked stone. There’s also a double-sided gas fireplace, retractable Shoji screens so you separate the great room from the kitchen when you’re entertaining, a wet bar, clerestory windows, and retractable electric doors to seamlessly transition from indoors to outdoors — all the better to take in the direct southwest views of the Santa Rosa Mountains and San Jacinto Peak.
The interior has almost 4,700 of living space, including four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two powder rooms, and a large custom office (or elegant den/media room) with glass pocket doors. The spectacular master suite was designed with a cozy TV nook and a his-and-hers ensuite with underfloor heating, granite finishes, walk-in shower, a spa bathtub, and an outdoor Zen shower near the pool.
The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with a waterfall-edged island with a prep sink, granite countertops, integrated Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, breakfast bar with under-counter seating, and an eat-in area. A laundry room also has granite countertops along with tons of storage.
The Zen-like mood continues in the backyard where you’ll enjoy a lagoon-style pool with waterfall; spa; travertine-covered terraces; a fire pit; grill station; a side yard with grass and fruit trees; and those amazing mountain views
Among the property’s eco-friendly features are a smart lighting system, solar, and energy-efficient pool equipment.
Tamarisk Ridge is an exclusive 24-hour guard-gated community containing all custom homes. This property is simply the highest quality contemporary available in this coveted Rancho Mirage neighborhood.
Listing price: $1,797,000
31 Sun Ridge Circle, Rancho Mirage
John Bomgardner
Bennion Deville Homes
760-799-5785
john@johnbomgardner.com