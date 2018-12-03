Don’t be surprised if you experience a moment of Zen when you arrive at this stunning contemporary home located in the gated community of Tamarisk Ridge in Rancho Mirage.

A tranquil desertscape yard and rustic, stacked stone accented exterior are the perfect foil for a custom, etched glass front door that opens into a light-filled courtyard with a dramatic metal-covered colonnade. This unique home, which was designed by the local architectural firm of Holden & Johnson Architects (now Richard C. Holden Architect) and built by Stoker Construction of Palm Desert, is filled with high-quality, custom finishes.