Living History

This 8,000+ square foot home sits at the foot of the Cove Mountains in Indian Wells.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY DEIRDRE COIT AND ASSOCIATES
The Eldorado County Club offers a storied past for prospective homeowners where former President Dwight D. Eisenhower lived and walked the golf course fairways. He would go on in 1967 to break ground for his eponymous Medical Center that was attended by then California Governor and future President Ronald Reagan.
In 1959,Sports Illustrated featured the club when the Ryder Cup was played there as the American team, led by San Snead, beat the British. In 1963, the Eldorado hosted the Bob Hope Golf Classic featuring legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
Luxurious, elegant, and private are the lifestyle expectations today. Created by renowned interior designer John Cottrell, this home sits on a half-acre and has five bedrooms, nine baths, and covers more than 80,000 square feet. Cottrell was known for paying homage to the home’s architectural skeleton by focusing on the wooden beams, antique oak floorings, and doors.
Set at the foot of the Cove Mountains, you have to explore every inch of this home to appreciate its magnificence. Whether the occasion calls for sumptuous formal or informal living spaces, this home puts its best foot forward every time to deliver the experience you desire. A fully equipped chef’s kitchen has top of the line appliances, center island breakfast bar, and turreted breakfast nook with table and chairs plus a butler’s pantry.
Starting with a grand entrance and hand-painted marquee, you feel like you’ve discovered your own Parisian Chateau. Decorated ceilings, high-end finishes, and bespoke details are on display throughout with space to gather in front of the fireplace imported from Paris and host guests for lavish gatherings. The bedrooms and baths exude the same attention to detail, including the private chapel on the property.
The three bedrooms in the main house each come with their own unique en-suite bath, a powder bath, a small bar, gym, laundry room, maid’s quarters with a bedroom and full bathroom, and a three-car garage with additional golf cart garage. Additionally, there is a separate family lodge/game room and separate two bedroom guest house.
Multiple outdoor living areas await to be appreciated – a glistening in-ground pool, spa, professionally-manicured gardens, and sensational mountain views. This unique, single-level abode stands regally within the gated El Dorado Country Club and will take your breath away on first sight.
Listing price: $6,495,000
47100 E. EL Dorado, Indian Wells
Deirdre Coit
Deirdre Coit and Associates
73700 El Paseo
Palm Desert
760-835-1006
deirdrecoit@icloud.com
deirdrecoitandassociates.com