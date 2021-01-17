Living History

The Eldorado County Club offers a storied past for prospective homeowners where former President Dwight D. Eisenhower lived and walked the golf course fairways. He would go on in 1967 to break ground for his eponymous Medical Center that was attended by then California Governor and future President Ronald Reagan.

In 1959,Sports Illustrated featured the club when the Ryder Cup was played there as the American team, led by San Snead, beat the British. In 1963, the Eldorado hosted the Bob Hope Golf Classic featuring legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

• READ NEXT: A Piece of History is For Sale in Palm Springs.

Luxurious, elegant, and private are the lifestyle expectations today. Created by renowned interior designer John Cottrell, this home sits on a half-acre and has five bedrooms, nine baths, and covers more than 80,000 square feet. Cottrell was known for paying homage to the home’s architectural skeleton by focusing on the wooden beams, antique oak floorings, and doors.