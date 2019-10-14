John Healy: Vision 2019

“My wife and I didn’t expect to fall in love with this desert,” John Healy admits. They came to the area 23 years ago with the intention of building their careers before moving on — and have called the Coachella Valley home ever since.

“The desert offers a lifestyle like none other,” John Healy says. That’s a motto he shares with potential buyers at The Vintage Club, where, he notes, “it’s really about matching the correct lifestyle with the expectations of the client.”

He attributes the Club’s 40-year tenure in the valley to its propensity for evolution and its increasingly varied offerings. “[We’ve done] wonderful renovations. Lifestyle amenities have been added in, so families of all ages … want to come and visit.”

• READ NEXT: Read more about our Visionaries Class of 2019.

The PGA professional and his family adore the desert for its outdoor activities, including mountain biking, trail running, and, of course, golf, as well as its “terrific schools” (the Healys have three now-college-age children).

He emphasizes, however, that whatever your priorities and passions, there’s something for you in the valley. “The desert is seeing a renaissance with regard to luxury and luxury properties,” he asserts. “[It] really offers an abundance of opportunities for every demographic.”