The Royal Treatment in Rancho Mirage

Traveling the world and being exposed to a multitude of cultures has a way of transforming our lives in big and small ways. For movie producer John Leuthold, a trip he made to Morocco for a documentary on the country’s golf courses took a dramatic turn once he returned home.

Leuthold became so enamored with Moroccan craftsmanship, especially of King Hassan’s Royal Palace in Casablanca, that he commissioned a Rancho Mirage home that is an authentic mini-replica of the royal palace. The house was built by the same artisans and craftsmen who created King Hassan’s palaces, as well as the Moroccan Court in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art – a medieval Islamic courtyard that’s within the Met’s galleries for the Art of the Arab Lands, Turkey, Iran, Central Asia, and Later South Asia.