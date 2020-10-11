When the Davis Cup Came to the Desert

There was a time when the Davis Cup of tennis was a huge deal, big enough to create headlines, stars, and controversy. One such time was the 1978 final, which, to the chagrin of the international tennis world and the elitist East Coast tennis press, was held at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

The late sportswriter Frank Deford penned from the pulpit of The New York Times: “The Cup matches … were marred only because the United States Tennis Association had turned the great bowl into a rich man’s trinket, scheduling it at a desert oasis named Rancho Mirage, which is located somewhere in the great state of Southern Condominium.”

Tommy Tucker was then an assistant tennis director under International Tennis Hall of Fame player Dennis Ralston. Now, Tucker, at 85 years old, is tennis pro emeritus at Mission Hills, where he has been for 44 years. He still gets on the court a few hours a day to teach. He has fond memories of that December weekend, especially because he was in the middle of making it happen.