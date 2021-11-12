Fun and Done

After 10 years styling hair for runways in New York and Europe and another 10 coiffing celebrities in Los Angeles, Ruggiero had seen his work on the covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. “I had hit every goal in the industry I wanted to hit,” before social media, he says, spoiled his profession. “Having to post all your secrets wasn’t what I signed up for.”

So, he moved into his weekend home in Palm Springs to start an interior design business. When the pandemic took hold, he found himself renovating a 1953 trailer after purchasing it on the spot with a $5,000 check. “My friend lives across the street,” he explains. “It was boarded up and in complete ruin. But I could see the lines, and I fell in love with it.”